From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Col Osagiede Wisdom (retd), has said that he would end the Boko Haram insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country within one year following his US military background if elected president in 2023.

He disclosed this in Benin while declaring his intention to contest for the presidential seat in the forthcoming general election.

The trained Chemical Defense and Psychological Military Officer said the solution to end the insurgency in the country lies in his hands due to his 30 years of military background.

‘For some years now, Nigeria has been suffocating on the unbearable weight of insecurity and terror, perpetrated by the dreaded Boko Haram.

‘This crisis has caused a lot of pain and suffering to the victimised communities and has been one of the country’s biggest challenges.

‘This should never have been happening to Africa’s giant. We can redress these security challenges.

‘For 30 years, I amassed a wealth of experience in administration and leadership within the US military, the world’s most enviable and strongest military.

‘If I say today that I have a solution to Boko Haram, many will think it is just one of those election campaign promises but others who understand the might of the US military would give me the credence.

‘And yes, I have the much-needed solution to this security problem.

‘With my experience, I know what a military should look like. The Nigerian army and other security agencies are getting set for a modern era and I have the password to this,’ he said.

Osagiede, who is in his late 50s said his dua citizenship would be an added advantage to Nigeria because the American government would always come to his aid when he needs them.

‘Having served the United States all these years and being greatly honoured to that effect, it is time my country, Nigeria, benefit from my relationship with the world’s biggest economy.

‘America will gladly contribute economically, socially and otherwise to this new phase of Nigerian development we are about to engage,’ he said.

The Presidential aspirant added that his administration would revamp the agricultural sector of the country for job creation and promote foreign exchange.