From Gyang Bere, Jos

The member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Assembly, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon has expressed strong determination to rid his constituency and Plateau North out of poverty with quality and efficient representation and empowerment programmes.

Mwadkwon disclosed this during the Luncheon with the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da. Dr. Jacob Gyang Buba and other Berom illustrious Sons and Daughters held at the Gbong Palace in Jos, Plateau State.

He commended the Royal Father for the initiative which he said is apt and worthy of being sustained for the development and growth of the Berom nation.

Hon. Mwadkwon who spoke after the event and flanked by his wife, Mrs. Diana Mwadkwon said he will do more to reduce poverty in Berom Nation through the human capital development component of his agenda and work towards attaining greater growth and development of his Constituency, the Berom Nation, Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He promised to continue to support and promote talented individuals irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Gbong Gwom Jos, His Majesty Da. Jacob Gyang Buba charged the Berom to pursue the agenda of unity, peace and prosperity.

He charged the youths to shun drug abuse and other criminality that is capable of destroying their destinies.

The royal Father urged politicians to engage in healthy and peaceful campaigns and bring home democratic dividends to the people irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Politicians must desist from campaign of calumny and inciting the youths against one another” he said.