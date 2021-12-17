Says Nigeria, Turkey to partner on security

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will hand over to a successor at the end of 2023 general elections and return to his farm.

He gave the assurance in Istanbul, Turkey, where he is to participated in the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey,

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari cut his 79th birthday cake moulded in national colours, green-white-green to start the day, before going on to chair a planning meeting with officials in his delegation and thereafter drove to the Dolmabahce Palace for a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Erdogan.

The Presidential media aide, said in response to the tribute on the occasion on behalf of the ministers and the rest of the delegation rendered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Buhari said he will put in his best for Nigeria until the last day when, in 2023 he hands over to a successor and returns to his farm to tender crops and livestock.

“I thought that being away from Abuja I will escape these things. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here you are doing this far away from home.

“I look forward to the year 2023 when I will finish, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution,” he said.

“As he stepped out of his suite moving to the meeting room, President Buhari met a surprise lineup of the Nigerian delegation with a cake decorated in Nigeria’s national colours.

“The group broke into a chorus, as they began chanting “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs who spoke on behalf of the delegation and the Ambassador of Nigeria to Turkey, Ismail Yusuf Abba, congratulated the President on the good work he is doing for the country, and wished him a happy birthday, many healthy years ahead and the energy to give his best to the nation.

Onyeama noted in particular that the President continues to have a good run with his health, getting better and more active with time.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has said in furtherance of sustained efforts at keeping Nigerians safer, the country will partner with Turkey in dealing with the current security challenges facing the nation.

Speaking at a bilateral meeting with Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart shortly before the official commencement of the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, the President acknowledged that Turkey had garnered a lot of experience dealing with security challenges of various kinds and Nigeria will latch onto that experience.

He said: “Turkey has practical experience dealing with challenges over the years and Nigeria stands to gain from that.”

Giving assurances that the relationship between the two states will continue to grow for the mutual benefits of both countries, President Buhari said he was pleased with the Turkish offer of support in the area of security and peace in Nigeria.

“I wish to express my appreciation for the special invitation for this meeting and to express my happiness with your offer of assistance in dealing with the challenges facing us.

“I await the reports of officials and the ministers as they hold meetings with their counterparts. I assure you that I will endorse all their positive recommendations,” Buhari assured Erdogan.

Earlier, the Turkish leader said that he was happy to receive President Buhari shortly after he paid an official visit to Nigeria.

“Turkey understands the challenges facing Nigeria and its needs, and we are ready to assist you to meet those needs especially in the area of defence.

“I am happy Nigeria is stepping up cooperation with other nations in areas of defence and health, and we are ready to cooperate with you on these areas and more,” Erdogan said.

Turkey, which has growing recognition in the world as a military power and had successes to show in Iraq, Syria, Libya and lately Azerbaijan said it welcomed the Nigerian government’s decision to buy naval ships from their shipyard, noting that discussions are ongoing on how to strengthen the capacity of the Defence Industries Corporation (DICON) in Kaduna in line with an agreement signed during President Erdogan’s last State Visit.