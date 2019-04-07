RIVERS State Governor, Nye- som Ezenwo Wike, has declared that his second term has provided another opportunity for him to further intensify development in the state and serve the people. The governor also said the governance structure in the state would be reviewed and energised to serve the people and check inefficiency of public officials. This is as youths under the aegis of One Million Youths for New Rivers State have explained that they voted for Wike because he has proved to be a politician of integrity. Speaking during a congratulatory visit by the Forum of Permanent Secretaries at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike urged government officials to use their experiences to enhance development in the state.

He said that the state government was likely to merge ministries for greater efficiency, pointing out that the number of existing ministries was no longer sustain- able. He thanked God for ensuring that he emerged victorious despite all odds, saying he would not take the people of the state for granted. His words: “We will review so many things so that we protect our state. I urge you to sit up because it will no longer be business as usual. Use this opportunity for the betterment of our people. We will work to see that things continue to improve in the state. “We are working hard to take the people to next level of development. When I mean next level, it is not like the other people. I am talking about real practical growth for the good of our people.” On the collapsed seven-storey

building in the state, Wike said all those indicted by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry would face the full weight of the law. Head of Service of Rivers State, Rufus Godwins, explained that the visit was in solidarity with the governor over his historic victory at the poll. On his part, Chairman of the Rivers State Forum of Permanent Secretaries, Dr George Nwaeke, described the victory as well deserved and the will of Rivers people. He said: “We are here to say a big thank you to God fora victory well deserved. Your vic- tory is a lesson to all that power resides with God. Your victory is from God and the masses.” The youths, who gathered in Port Harcourt last Friday to celebrate Wike’s victory at the polls, said they defended their votes because they were desirous of