Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has vowed to risk both his life and political career in the pursuit to diversify the economy of the northwestern state.

The Governor said that he would take on the challenge of salvaging the state from those trying to frustrate the government from spurring its economic development.

He made this known while receiving the Chief Executive Officer of the multi-billion naira conglomerate, Nice Textile Services Ltd, at Government House, Dutse.

Abubakar explained that “it is rather sad and unfortunate that while the state government is doing its best to attract investments and industries to the state, some unpatriotic elements amongst us are busy fighting the effort.”

The Governor insisted that “industrialising Jigawa is not only an option but compulsory as long as we don’t want to weep for the state, which will definitely happen if we continue to solely rely on one form of economic revenue through the monthly grant from the Federal Government.”

He added that “Jigawa State heavily depends on ‎Federal Government grants while we can only internally generate about N400 to N500 million monthly, and we spend over N4 billion as worker’s salaries, over N450 million on school feeding, N100 million on water supply, over N100 million on powering our streetlights.”

The Governor further explained that “over N300 million is being expended on students scholarship apart from massive funds expended on ministries’ and parastatals’ overheads and standing orders respectively.

“Therefore, for a better future of our state, we must diversify the economy from continued dependence on the Federal Government allocation by harnessing the available economic potentials within our state,” the Governor stated.

According to him, his administration has attracted local and international investors ‎to the state, whilst persuading the Federal Government to establish electricity power substations that would encourage investments in the state.

He urged both traditional rulers and the general public in the state to support the government’s effort in industrialising the state for a better future for all.

While making his remarks at the visit, the chairman and CEO Nice Textile Services, Alhaji Auwal Lawal, promised that the company will provide hospital and school‎ services to the host community.

He also assured the community of devoting funds (Zakkat) realized from the business proceeds to the less privileged members of the host community.

He said the construction of Nice Textile Services Ltd will consume over $120 million, with about 6,000 people getting direct employment in the company.‎