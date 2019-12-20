Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA), Dr George Moghalu has said he would do all he could to sky- jump the image of the organization into an enviable height promising to leave the organization better than he met it.

Moghalu gave this assurance on Friday at the NIWA headquarters,lokoja during the end of the year party for management and staff of the organization.

The occasion was also used to present awards and gifts to the immediate past managing director of the organization, Senator Olorunmbe Mamora who is now a Minister and to present meritorious awards to outstanding staff

While urging the staff to eschew indolence and be more pragmatic in their respective duties , he encourage them to key into his new vision of transforming the place into a pride of the nation.

According to him, he has come to make more friends and not to witch- hunt anybody but implored every staff to always exhibit their best at all times saying necessary motivations would be put in place to support them.

Moghalu who also urged the staff to always believe in themselves in whatever they do enjoined every staff to explore to the maximum their innate abilities in carrying out their duties

The MD thanked God for his faithfulness and protection from January to December this year and prayed that the new year will be a more prosperous year for the organization.

The staff who got outstanding meritorious awards include;

Sambo Mu’azu Jaji, former Area Manager, Lagos Area Office,Mr Istifanus Malgwi, former General Manager (RPE),Engr Sennuga A. Adedeji, former General Manager (Engineering) and Lawal Samuel Daniel, former General Manager (Procurement),

Others are Mr Ijachi David Ochoche, General Manager (Audit) who is due for retirement on December 25th and Engr Balogun, Olusegun Obaje Michael, former General Manager (Marine).

Also given awards were Lagos and Minna as best Zonal Offices while the Best staff of the year went to Ayo Oluranti Olufunmilayo of the Lagos Area Office.