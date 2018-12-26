Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is the Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in next year’s election. He had represented Imo North senatorial district at the National Assembly from 1999 to 2007. Since then, he has been making efforts to govern the state.

He spoke to a select group of journalists in Lagos recently on why he won’t run again after this attempt. ISMAIL OMIPIDAN was there for Daily Sun and brings you the excerpts.

What is the attraction in Imo State governorship given the present situation in the state, which many have described as pitiable? And what will you do differently if elected governor to take the state out of the woods?

The attraction to govern Imo State stems from the fact that things are not working the way they should as nobody has really dealt with the challenges that we’ve always had. And as long as nobody has deliberately tackled those challenges, that attraction will always be there. Just take the issue of road infrastructure; you cannot drive on a kilometre of smooth road anywhere in Imo, including Owerri, the state capital. May be, that was what informed Governor Rochas Okorocha’s statement that the rain in Owerri is acidic. But, I don’t know how the rain in Imo State is different from that of other states.

In Imo State, you don’t see any notable contractor handling even a single project. Imo soil is not as bad as those of other states, the problem we have is that there is no design for any of the roads being constructed in the state. You can’t drive for a kilometre on our roads without undulation. In this 21st century, people are still making use of shovels and head pans in road construction.

We also have challenges in the education sector and ease of doing business; from a recent report by the Federal Office of Statistics, Imo State is number 34 out of the country’s 36 states. There is a reason why we ask people to vote APGA. Look at Anambra State; it stands out among the five South-East states. But Imo State has more resources than Anambra State. What is the problem? That is the question many keep asking. The answer is that we must enthrone good governance in the state. Our local governments don’t function. I want to be governor of Imo State, not to add value to my life economically, but, it is an opportunity to serve my people and uplift the state. So, the attraction to govern will continue to be there as long as these challenges are there.

Some people believe that you want to use APGA to win the governorship election and return to APC. How true is that?

This is my last attempt at the governorship; I am not going to contest for the position again after 2019. The only way I will contest again is after winning this contest; I will be seeking for re-election in 2023. I will not start afresh to run for governorship after this. I am not going to do it again, and that is why by the grace of God, we will do everything possible to ensure that we get it right this time and I don’t intend to leave APGA. I can’t leave the party for some obvious reasons. I have not seen any special advantage to be in the ruling party at the centre. President Buhari works well with Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State more than any other governor in the South-East and he is not a member of the APC. That working relationship is because the president feels that the programmes of Anambra State government fit into the vision he has for the country. Okorocha is a member of his party, but the Imo State governor does not look at the manifesto of his party. Another governor in the South-East, who is running a programme that fits into the vision of the president, is Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi. Look at his programmes on agriculture and infrastructure.

Nothing says that because you belong to the party at the centre, you would be given a special treatment, rather what will determine your relationship with the man at the centre, is your performance. If that is the case, I think the party you belong to does not really matter. So, what I think we should do is to build a strong APGA in the South-East and ensure that by 2023, all the states in the zone would have been under party. This will enable us to discuss and negotiate with other zones. If you recall what happened in the Second Republic, Imo and Anambra states were controlled by the National Party of Nigeria (NPP). Plateau State was also under the party’s control, but the agreement between NPP and the then ruling National Party of Nigeria (NPN), saw NPP producing the Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy President of the Senate.