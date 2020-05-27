Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has assured that his administration will not repatriate any Almajiri from the state despite the stand of the Northern States Governors Forum.

Matawalle who spoke through the Director-General Media, Alhaji Yusuf idris Gusau, said those repatriated from other states were free to come to Zamfara and be accommodated.

Gusau said the governor gave the assurance when he ceived two leading Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah Dallah, Chief Imam of Sambo Dan-Ashafa Jumaat Mosque, Gusau, and Sheikh Bello Kanwa while on Sallah homage at country home in Maradun town of Maradun local government area.

Matawalle said Zamfara state is opened to almajirai and therefore announced the cancellation of the earlier repatriation plan and also the scrapping of the repatriation committee earlier constituted.

“He said he cancelled the repatriation idea in order to give the Almajiri a sense of belonging and reduce the stigmatization meted on the Almajiri Islamic teaching and learning in the country,” he said.

The governor added that the decision followed a careful study of Almajiri system in the state which only needed to be integrated into western education for the purpose of acquiring quality education ,both western and Islamic.

“The Almajirai have a right to quality education at all levels of governance in the country, Zamfara State inclusive, and my administration is working hard to come up with a reform that will integrate Almajiri system of education in a more attractive and more accepted way, not repatriation and we urge all those repatriated from other states to relocate to Zamfara State,” he said.