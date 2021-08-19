From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The new Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Abubakar Lawal, has read the riot act for officers and men of the State Police Command, warning that he has zero tolerance for unprofessionalism.

Handing down the warning while lecturing the officers during the maiden conference of Officers and Men of the Command, at the Senior Police Officers Mess, Enugu, Abubakar charged them to avoid anything that would dent the image of the Command.

He said, “Acts of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, corrupt practices, disrespect for fundamental human rights and laxity will not be tolerated; as carrot and stick approach will be used in personnel management.”

The Commissioner expressed his resolve to strengthen and improve existing policing structures and strategies, with a view to enhancing public security and safety in the State.

He therefore, ordered Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical Teams of the Command to ensure they dominate the public security space in order to build confidence, while charging them to maximize the Community Policing Strategy and ensure they partner, cooperate and build better goodwill with security stakeholders within their areas of responsibility.

Abubakar also tasked Officers and Men of the Command to remain resilient, resolute and professional in the discharge of their duties.

The Conference was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, including Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Units/Sections, as well as selected Officers and Men of the Command.