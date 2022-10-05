From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Archdiocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, on Wednesday stated that he will not vote for Muslim/Muslim ticket in the 2023 general election.

He stated this at the first synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo at Our Lady and St Kizito Pastoral Centre, Oke Gada Ede, themed “The Church As an Agent of Dialogue and Reconciliation In Our Community In Quest For A Just and Peaceful Social Order.”

He noted that the reason for the Muslim/Muslim tickets is a decision by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the calculation they think is the best way to win the 2023 general election.

He said, “you will note that the Catholic Bishop Confrence has not taken any action on Muslim/Muslim ticket of APC on this matter. The reason is that the Muslim/Muslim ticket is a political decision taken by APC as a party on the calculation that is their best way to win the election or ensure their victory in 2023.

“There is no point telling them not to take such a decision, all you can say is that they will have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken. I only have one voter’s card and by God’s grace, I will use it. I will not vote for a Muslim/Muslim ticket, that is my decision.

“But since it is a political decision of a political party, what the church can do officially is bring out this fact and tell people that they should take their political decision accordingly.

“When the APC election leadership appointed Governor of Plateau state, Solomon Lalong as the Director of Campaign of APC who is a Catholic, he took the decision politically.

“The only time when we called him to order was when he dragged the name of Pope into the appointment and political discussion. He tendered his apology which was accepted by us because he is a member of Papa knight.

“APC is still considered a legitimate party in Nigeria. Many Catholics are in APC not only as members but hold vital positions. According to our church, we will not involve in partisan politics,” he added.

End