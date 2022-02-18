From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who is aspiring for the office of the National Chairman of APC, has said he will operate an open door policy if given the opportunity to serve in that capacity.

This was contained in a statement signed by his press secretary, Danjuma Joseph and made available to Daily Sun Correspondent via a WhatsApp message, saying the statement was made when a group known as Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), visited him in his office in Jabi, Abuja, Thursday.

Senator Al-Makura, commended the group for promoting the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari and urged them to sustain it, while noting that failing to promote the ideals of President Mohammadu Buhari is tantamount to the president not doing anything for the country.

Senator Al-Makura however, promised to operate an open-door policy that would bring all supporters of Buhari, together to sustain his legacies, as he transits power.

“We are already in transition, so for his values and his commitments, how do we sustain them? How do we ensure the affinity and cohesion of those of us that see Buhari, as a role model and see his values as the best thing that one can add hear to?”

“The only way to do that is to ensure that all of us who are his ardent supporters, in the process, get involved in the emergence of leadership that will hold forth while our role model and leader exit after completion of his second tenure as President, failing to do this can be very dangerous politically, because it obliterate all the gains that we have had in the past” he said.

Earlier, the Buhari Youth Organisation BYO Leader, Ambassador Ali Barakat had said they visited Al-Makura, to identify with him as he aspire to contest for the office of the national chairman of APC, while also promoting the good works of Mr President and to support all his associates seeking elective positions.

Director General of Al-Makura campaign organisation, Comrade Dominic Allancha, in a vote of thanks assured that an Al-Makura APC chairmanship will ensure sustainability of Presidenr Muhammadu Bihari’s achievements.