From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he will personally miss the late Chairman of the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council, Captain Joseph Din, and not just his family and the government and people of Plateau State whom he loved so much and served with all his energy.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s message was delivered by a strong delegation to the burial, on Saturday in Jos.

According to him, Din, with whom he had served in the same unit in the army as a young officer will be missed as a friend and political ally.

In a letter to the widow, Mrs. Christiana Din, which was signed by him and read in Church by the leader of the delegation, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, Buhari said the late Captain Din “was a trusted and very reliable friend. He was a broad-minded patriot whose approach to national issues was most practical and worthy of emulation. He was equally a peace-loving man.

“I also commiserate with the Plateau State Government and the All Progressives Congress family in the State on the demise of the Chairman of the party’s Elders Advisory Council, believing that his wise counsel would be sorely missed, especially at this time.

“Since his retirement, my late friend has conducted himself very well in business and politics as a man of peace, contributing tremendously to the relative tranquility enjoyed in the Plateau.

“As I condole with you and members of the family, I urge you to take solace in the good works that the late Captain left behind and remain strong and pray that Almighty God will repose his soul.”

The President’s delegation included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Udeme Ekott.

