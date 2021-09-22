From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State High Court ‘4’ sitting in Asaba on Wednesday threatened to report a Prosecution Witness in a murder case to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, should the witness fail to show up at the next adjourned date.

The Prosecution Witness (PW5) in the suit, Anietie Eyoh, was at the court to give evidence but proceedings were stalled as a result of the absence of counsel to the second defendant.

In the suit, Commissioner of Police vs Lucky Eghaghara and six others, the accused persons are facing a four-count charge bothering on murder and cultism.

Other accused persons include Nelson Okuse, Edesiri Arumona, Ejime Arumona, Christian Ogheneovo July, Chinaza Nnaebuo and Ekene Paul.

When the case was called at the resumed hearing, the court asked counsels present to pick another date since the second defendant counsel was absent.

The PW5 informed Prosecution Counsel that he was now serving in Lafia as the head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Nasarawa State Police Command and might not be available on the next adjourned date due to official commitment.

The court presided over by FN Azinge, however, frowned at it, and warned that the witness must appear, failing which he would be reported to the IG.

The court thereafter adjourned the case at the instance of the second defendant to November 2 at 11 am.

In an interview, Prosecution Counsel Barr Juliet Akpomiemien said the state has a very good case against the defendants.

She said the evidence of PW5 was very crucial and pleaded that he should be available at the next adjourned date in order for the prosecution to close its case and the defendants to open their case.

Akpomiemien, an Assistant Director at the State Ministry of Justice, said the case has suffered several adjournments.

‘PW5 has been transferred out of Delta to Nasarawa, he serves now in Lafia. He has come severally, I know what it took me financially to bring him here today.

‘The court is saying that if he does not come on the next adjourned date, they will report him to the IG, but I have pleaded with him to be here.

‘I will still plead with the authorities in Nasarawa to release him so that we can conclude our case for the defendants to open their defence.

‘I know that with the thorough investigation the police did in this matter, the case is good to go,’ she said.

