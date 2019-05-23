Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has vowed to restructure the police.

He spoke to State House Correspondents shortly after he was confirmed as the substantive IGP by the Police Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The Council of State also chaired by President Buhari will rectify his appointment at its next meeting.

Adamu described policing as a tough job but assured that the police under him will redouble its efforts make the country crime free and reduce insecurity to the barest minimum in the country.

The IGP when asked what his appointment meant to the police, he said: “What it means for us that we have been given a though task to make sure that we provide security within the country and make the country crime free, which means that we have re-double our efforts. Whatever strategy we have put in place, we have to look at it, and re-strategize day in, day out to make sure that the insecurity in the country goes down to the barest minimum.”

On what it will take to reduce insecurity especially in the North West, Adamu said, “As I told you, we have to look at our strategy and re-strategize and also look at our personnel to re-organise the way our system is structured, identify the right personnel in the right places to have them do the job. So, it requires re-strategizing for us to be able to dig deep into what is happening in the North West so as to deal with the situation squarely.

“I think the security agencies within the country are capable of dealing with the situation. What we need to do is just to re-strategize and then face the criminals squarely.”

The IGP said he also briefed council on the security situation in the country and “the efforts we are putting in place or have put in place to address the security challenges. After the presentation, I was confirmed as the IGP.”

The meeting had all 36 governors and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musliu Smith in attendance.

Adamu was appointed as acting IG on the 15th January this year by President Buhari. If his appointment is confirmed, he will be the 20th IGP of the country.

Nigeria Police Council, according to section 27 and 28 of third schedule of the 1999 constitution, “ The Nigeria Police Council shall comprise the following members – (a) the President who shall be the Chairman; (b) the Governor of each State of the Federation; (c) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and (d) the Inspector-General of Police

“ 28. The functions of the Nigeria Police Council shall include – (a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

“ (b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and

“(c) advising the President on the appointment of the Inspector General of Police “