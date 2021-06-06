From Paul Orude Bauchi

A Bauchi State politician, Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu, popularly known as Rabagardana, has declared his interest to run for senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial district in 2023.

Suaibu, who was a 2007 gubernatorial candidate for defunct Action Congress for Bauchi State, announced his decision to contest for Senate instead of the governorship seat on Sunday in Bauchi when he addressed journalists.

He said his decision to contest was to enable him answer the clarion call from thousands of his supporters who describe him as the most experienced among all the aspirants to enable him give the district the kind of representation they are presently lacking in the senate.

“My decision to re-contest the senate seat is driven by concern for the youth, women and to seek a clearer alternative to the status quo that would tackle challenges currently facing the State and nation,” he said.

“Our governor Senator Bala Mohammed is changing the narratives in the state through the execution of developmental projects in the area of road, health care, education, agriculture, and provision of essential social services required by Bauchi people. He is performing excellent ly well but he needs the required support at the National Assembly”

Shuaibu said he will not run for the office of the governor in 2023 because he was satisfied with the performance of the present Bauchi Governor.

He said the reason why he contested for the office of the Governor in the past was because he felt Bauchi State was not getting the development it was supposed to get from the previous administrations but two years of Governor Bala Mohammed had proven to be the genuine son of the soil through his numerous achievements.

Shuaibu said the governor is doing his best in the area of security for all citizens, war against poverty skills, jobs for our youths and an innovation economy accelerated education and healthcare reform, good governance, inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable, leadership.

He said Governor Mohammed put his political opponents to shame by opening the state for development and for bringing investors.

“I always laughed at his critics because they have nothing to say but have tried to create diversionary criticisms that people of the state are aware its blatant lie since they are seeing the developmental projects in front of their doors physically,” he said.

He urged all supporters of Governor Mohammed and the People’s Democratic Party to give the governor the needed publicity for the numerous projects he is currently executing in the state.

He commended the national Assembly for embarking on constitutional review and urged it to sustain the tempo until it succeeds despite all odds and challenges.

Shuaibu who contested for Bauchi Governorship seat during hot contest between Alhaji Nadada Umar former Secretaty to the Bauchi State Government who was sponsored and supported by then Bauchi State Governor Ahmed Muazu against former Bauchi State Governor Mallam Isah Yuguda in 2007.

During the contest that forced Yuguda out of PDP Shu”aibu was nicknamed Raba Gardama meaning a person who will mediate in the political struggle between Yuguda and Muazu , where eventually finally Yuguda defect to the opposition party and won the election.