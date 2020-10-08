Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former member of House of Representatives and an international lawyer, Prince Ned Nwoko, has indicated an interest in pursuing reparations for the people of Asaba over mass atrocities in 1967 during the Nigerian Civil War.

The people of Asaba have been clamouring for reparation from the Federal Government as part of measures to permanently heal the wounds of the gruesome killing of their sons and daughters by federal troops during the civil war.

Nwoko gave the assurance in Asaba while delivering a keynote address at a grand symposium in commemoration of the 1967 bloody massacre that consumed over one thousand natives of the town.

The symposium had as its the theme: “Asaba Massacre, the Consequences of Silence”.

Represented by his media aide, Austin Ogwuda, Nwoko said:

‘From Africa, the silence, the impunity is spreading to West Africa and inside Nigeria. Asaba 1967 is replicated everywhere now from the Gambia to Adamawa and to Cameroons.

‘Reparation on its own, plays an important role in both mending the damage done and educating society. Damage caused to both people and property must be fairly assessed.

‘Asaba massacre for more than 50 years has continued to be a tale and whisper of the orphans waiting for the unrepentant masters’ crumbs.

‘I will do for Asaba, the survivors of Igbos, Isheagu, Ogwashi-Uku and Ubulu-Ukwu what I have always done for my country, Nigeria.

‘I will seek reparations for the massacre of Asaba and the Anioma nation. It is my lifelong quest to give succour to the downtrodden. Asaba, Prince Ned Nwoko would fight for your reparation for the war and your thousand dead will never be forgotten,’ he assured.

He also paid glowing tribute to Prof Emma Okocha, the author of the book titled “Blood on the Niger”, who has been in the vanguard for this course.