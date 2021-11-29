From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has assured the people of the state that he will sign the death warrants of perpetrators of the slain state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Philips Tatari Shekwo, if they are sentenced to death.

Sule made the disclosure at a first Memorial Lecture in honour of the late Shekwo, organized by the state executive members of the party at Ta’al Hotel in Lafia today.

He said that the death of the late Shekwo was painful but God gives life and take at will.

“There is humility in late Chief Philips Tatari Shekwo. He is humble and sincere.

“You are aware that I have sent an executive bill against kidnapping to the assembly and the House has passed it and I have signed it into law.

“Three persons are in police custody in connection to the death of Late Shekwo.

“We are waiting for the judiciary to do their job, and if they sentence the accused persons to death, I will sign their death warrants,” Gov Sule said.

Sule urged the family, friends and associates of the late state APC Chairman to continue to take solace in God and prayed God to accept his soul.

The governor said that the state government has given two children of the late APC chairman employments in fulfilment of its promise made during his death.

Sule assured of his administration continued commitment to give the security sector the topmost priority it deserves in order to promote peace and development in the state.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly said that the Toto Local Government Area and the state has lost a man of humility and peace.

He described the late Shekwo as a very humble person, God’s fearing and above all easygoing.

“We will continue to remember him.

“His Excellency, we read in print media and heard in electronic media that the perpetrators of late Chief Philip Tatari Shekwo were arrested by the police.

“Up till this moment, we have not heard about the perpetrators again.

“We the people of Toto Local Government want to see the conclusion of the matter by ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

The Speaker prayed to God for the continued reposed of the soul of late Shekwo.

On his part, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Mohammed Suleiman Bala, the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi while presenting a paper on security, said that the state is enjoying relative peace due to the efforts of Gov Sule on security.

He said that Nigeria has been devastated by insecurity ranging from insurgency to the farmers-herders crisis.

Earlier, Dr John Mamman, the State APC Chairman said that the event was organized in order to honour and remember late Shekwo for his contributions to the growth of the party, the state and Nigeria at large.

He said that the late APC Chairman has done his best in uniting the party in the state.

“Late Chief Philips Tatari Shekwo was a team player who lived an exemplary life.

“He has contributed so much to the progress of the party, the state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The APC Chairman said that under his leadership, the party will continue with the good legacy left behind by late Shekwo for the peace, unity, progress and development of the party.

It would be reported that the event had in attendance Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the State Deputy Governor, Sen Godiya Akwashiki, state lawmakers, politicians, Traditional and religious leaders, family members among others.

It would be recalled that on the night of Saturday, 21st November 2020, late Chief Philips Tatari Shekwo died in the hands of assailants.

