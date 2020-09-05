Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State on Saturday declared his support for the Bauchi State Government in its work for the wellbeing of the people.

Wike gave the assurance while flagging off the construction of 11 township roads of about 11 kilometers held at Gombe Road Bauchi executed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led government in the State.

The Rivers Governor noted with satisfaction the foresight of Governor Bala Mohammed in embarking on the construction of roads across the state despite the economic status of the state.

It is not an easy f’or a state with less IGR to embarked on execution of developmental projects and that’s the reason for my coming to Bauchi today,’ he said.

‘Because of my relationship with the Bauchi Governor and his desire to work for his people, Rivers State Government will continue to support him to work for the happiness of the entire citizens of Bauchi State.’

He congratulated the Bauchi Governor on the achievements recorded in infrastructure and urged him to sustain it for the betterment of the citizenry.

The visiting Governor used the medium to call on the people of the State to continue supporting the Bauchi Governor for more positive programmes and projects.

‘On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers astate, it it my honour and privilege to be in Bauchi and perform the flagging off ceremony of township roads in Bauchi metropolis.

‘These roads project is a welcome development and will contribute in improving the living conditions of the affected beneficiaries.’

On his part, the Bauchi Governor said the flagging off for the construction of the 11 township roads is an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration towards promoting the relevance of infrastructural development in the State.

The Governor said the present township roads and drainages flagged off were carefully chosen based on need scrutiny and stakeholders consultations at grassroots.

He said when completed, the roads will not only provide the needed accessibility in the towns, but will double up in draining them from storm water phenomenon which hitherto, has been the main contributing factor to urban dwellers living in squalor.

He told the visiting Governor that urban centres and historical towns in the state have suffered neglect and therefore his administration is left with no option than to reverse the ugly trend.

‘My government is being responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of its people thus resolute in fulfilling all campaign promises.

‘I am glad that Your Excellency has accepted my invitation to flag-off these roads projects. As you can see for yourself, Bauchi is very happy to receive you.’

Governor Mohammed at the ceremony reiterated the commitment of his administration towards continued intervention in infrastructural provision at both urban and rural areas of the State.

The roads flagged off are Gwangwangwan to Bakaro to Kofar Dumi, Malamgoje to Bakin Kura linking Muda Lawal market covering a distance of 3 kilometres, Bununu township roads, 2.65 kilometres and Sade township roads, 2.5 kilometres.

The rest are Disina township roads project and storm water drainages as well as 2 major roads with a distance of about 1.65 kilometers to solve the aged long flooding problem.