Pretty actress, Princess Chidimma Agunobi fondly called Princess Salt, has revealed reasons she turned down many marriage proposals.

According to the thespian, she decided to reject some suitors because of their pride and self-aggrandisement.

“Yes, I have turned down marriage proposals from suitors because they had too much pride in them and it’s so distasteful. A God fearing, kind, intelligent, smart and generous man turns me on. I don’t like men who walk with their shoulders high, exhibiting too much pride. That is why I would advice young girls to keep their heads up; be prayerful, careful, diligent and consistent in their work. Hard work pays” she said..

When asked by Saturday Sun if she has had encounter with lesbians in Nollywood, Princess Salt, who is

the first child in a family of nine, disclosed that she has been hearing of homosexuals in the Nigerian movie industry but she is yet to have an encounter with any.

“I have had several encounters with lesbians, not within Nollywood but outside the industry. A lot has been said about women in Nollywood but there are still good ones amongst us. I want you to correct that impression; not everyone is wayward in the industry.

“Everyday, we hear the news of husband or boyfriend snatching but we forget that no responsible man can allow himself to be snatched by a celebrity or whosoever. For me, I’m in a happy relationship. Respecting, loving and understanding my man is enough for me. I wish to get married this year if it’s God’s will for me,” the screen diva noted.