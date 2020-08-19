Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said projects started by his administration will be completed before the expiration of his tenure.

Governor Wike restated the commitment while speaking on a live television programme, yesterday.

He said despite inheriting so many uncompleted projects, his driving force has been not to follow in such stead, but be committed to delivering promises made to Rivers people.

“When I won election in 2015, I knew I was in opposition. I knew the Federal Government will not execute projects in this state.

“I cannot also use that as an excuse for non-performance. So, I designed a policy of what to do and implement it.

“Most people talk of corruption in the judiciary and we decided to do something to reduce it. When a judge retires, he is not allowed to practice. So, we thought, it is better to help them to stay focused whether in service or in retirement.

“We built houses for judges of the state judiciary and of Rivers origin, serving at federal courts, on owner-occupier basis.

“Shelter is important and you cannot play with it. Those who do not want to live in those houses have requested for monetisation. When they retire, they can have decent accommodation.

“What we have done is monumental and cannot be found in any state in the country. It is not limited to the judiciary. It is also done for the legislature. We are building the Assembly Residential Quarters. We provided logistics and vehicles for the Nigeria Army when the Sixth Division was created,” he said.