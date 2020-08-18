TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said projects started by his administration would be completed before the expiration of his tenure.



Governor Wike restated the commitment while speaking on a live television programme, yesterday.



He said despite inheriting so many uncompleted projects, his driving force has been not to follow in such stead, but be committed to delivering promises made to Rivers people.



The governor said: “When I won election in 2015, I knew I was in opposition. I knew the Federal Government will not execute projects in this State.



“I cannot also use that as an excuse for non-performance. So, I designed a policy of what to do for the State and implement it.



“Most people talk of corruption in the judiciary and we decided to do something to reduce it. When a judge retires, he is not allowed to practice. So, we thought, it is better to help them to stay focused whether in service or on retirement.



“We built houses for them on owner occupier basis. Judges of the State judiciary and judges of Rivers origin serving at Federal courts.



“Shelter is important and you cannot play with it. Those who do not want to live in those houses have requested for monetisation. When they retire, they can have decent accommodation.



“What we have done is monumental and cannot be found in any State in the country. It is not limited to the judiciary. It is also done for the legislature. We are building the Assembly Residential Quarters. We provided logistics and vehicles for the Nigeria Army when the Sixth Division was created.



“Our support extends to the security agencies, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Nigerian Bar Association and Students Union.



“It is our policy to enhance the capacity of the judiciary and legislature as a commitment towards actualising the independence of those arms of government.



“We built the Industrial Court. When I assumed office, that court was in Bayelsa State and 80 percent of cases were from Rivers. So, we wrote to request approval to build in Rivers State. The same thing we did with the Court of Appeal that was in poor condition”, he stated.



Governor Wike said his administration extended N500 million interest free loan to members of the Nigeria Medical Association for the upgrading of their medical facilities.



He said some of the doctors diverted the funds and frustrated the implementation of the second phase of the programme.



The governor also explained that the five flyovers under construction would not only ease movement, but also enhance the economy of the State.



He said contract for the Woji-Aleto- Alesa to Refinery Road would soon be awarded to ease movement from Okrika to Port Harcourt.



The governor disclosed that the refund from the Federal Government has not been received, but because of his passion and commitment, he was utilising the available resources to achieve more for the State.