Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said a 24-hour curfew has been imposed in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the State to avert resurgent of bloodletting in the State.

Lalong disclosed this on Wednesday during a strategic engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders and PIDAN on the developments of related to #EndSARS protests in Plateau State.

‘It has become necessary to invite you here for this strategic engagement over recent developments in our State and the country at large owing to what is widely known as the #EndSARS protests.

‘You will recall that I declared a 24 hours curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas yesterday because the #ENDSARS protest which began peacefully was gradually degenerating into chaos as hoodlums attacked and molested innocent citizens who were going about their normal businesses.

‘From the crisis that this State and its people have witnessed in previous years, we have to do everything possible to ensure that those dark days do not return. As traditional, community, and religious leaders, you have a great role to play.

‘I am therefore directing you to take lawful measures to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in your domains. Government shall hold you accountable for any breach of the peace if you fail to take necessary steps to maintain peace.’

He regretted that the protests led to the destruction of properties, cars and looting of bust premises along the Ahmadu Bello way as well as burning of a place of worship along Gyero Road in Bukuru. In addition, three deaths were recorded.

He noted that government’s action does not in any way negate the constitutional right of citizens to undertake legitimate and peaceful protests and said when such protests turn violent or are hijacked by miscreants, Government will not sit by and watch innocent citizens being terrorized.

He urged the traditional rulers to engaged and sensitise their people to the fact that violence has no place in the new Plateau that the state is nurturing.

‘As Governor, I will also continue to advocate for further reforms towards the rapid implementation of community policing which I have strongly advocated for. Plateau State is one of the pilot states in the implementation of this initiative.’