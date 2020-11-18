Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Fred Itua, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that he would not allow a repeat of the recent #EndSARS protests that led to deaths and destruction of properties in the country.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi made this disclosure when he briefed State House Correspondents on the outcome of the quarterly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) held at the presidential villa, Abuja, yesterday.

He said the meeting was convened to brief President Buhari on the security situation in the country and that the president reassured that all stakeholders, especially the youths would be carried along to forestall a repeat of the protests.

The president also asured that youths, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants and religious leaders.would be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country and that the Federal Government would continue to maintain its bureaucratic, humane and just postures in handling security matters in the country.

Asked whether it would include a crackdown on potential protesters, the minister replied: “On the issue of #EndSARS that you have raised, what we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.”

Dingyadi said the meeting which was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, also noted with concerns the increasing cases of banditry, particularly in the North West and North East of the country and agreed to be more proactive in dealing with the situation in a decisive manner.

“The meeting noted the need to pay greater attention to the police in the discharge of its functions to maintain peace in the country, in the areas of equipment and modern technology. The meeting thanked the president for the concern which he has shown in repositioning the police to perform more effectively.

“In his concluding remarks, Mr. President thanked members for the efforts they are making in maintaining peace and assured members that he will do whatever it takes to support security agencies in providing peace in the country.”

On what specific things were being done by the government to change the current security situation in country, the minister said: “You see, these bandits have already been degraded, so there is no way they can resuscitate themselves and take over. What they do is just hit and run kind of tactics; they are just trying to show their presence