Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Anambra South zone, Chief Chris Uba, on Tuesday, said he would not be a television senator if elected.

Uba who spoke at Umunze in Orumba South and Oko in Orumba North local governments in continuation of his town hall meeting with the people of the areas said the people should not look for him on television sets as he would not be in the Senate for shows.

He expressed regrets that those he had sponsored and made it possible for them to be elected in the past failed the electorates as they turned the peoples mandate to private and family pocket.

Uba, said he embarked on the town hall meetings to assure them of his readiness for the election and to urge them to close their doors on any other person contesting the election.

READ ALSO: Ogun guber: Awujale says Abiodun best candidate to succeed Amosun

Stressing that he was adequately prepared for the election irrespective of any opposition from any person from other political parties, Uba said he was tired of answering the political godfather without helping his constituents, noting that those who he sent to the Senate before now, disappointed the people.

He urged the people not to allow anybody to buy their conscience with money, just as he asked those yet to collect their Voters card to do so.

In both local governments, the people eulogised the political virtues of Uba and assured him of their resolve to stand with him and PDP in the next month’s election.