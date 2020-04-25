Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Friday vowed that he would not bungle his last opportunity to stop all the fraudulent activities going on in the state.

“This is my last opportunity to stop all the fraudulent activities going on in the state. I am not going to look at anybody’s face. If you are not doing what I employed you for, I will take you out,” Ortom said.

He made the vow at Government House, Makurdi, while receiving an interim report from the Committee on Review and Repositioning of SUBEB, headed by Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar.

While promising to deal decisively with any officer found to be involved in fraudulent activities going on at the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), the governor said that anyone indicted in the report of the committee would be thoroughly investigated and sanctioned, if found guilty.

Governor Ortom posited that the impression that SUBEB is an ATM machine for corrupt officials would no longer be tolerated stressing that he would throw out anyone involved no matter whose ox is gored.

Earlier while presenting the report, Commissioner for Education, Dennis Ityavyar disclosed that the committee visited 20 out of the 23 local government areas during which shocking revelations were discovered.