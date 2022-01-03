From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A multibillionaire industrialist in Nnewi, Anambra State, Chief Louis Onwugbenu, has said that his philanthropy would remain ceaseless to help the less privileged in Nnewi and beyond.

Chief Onwugbenu made the promise to mark the 9th anniversary of the Louis Carter Foundation with hundreds of students in his scholarship scheme both at secondary and university levels.

From the record available, over 200 individuals are said to have been trained as lawyers, engineers, doctors and other professionals courtesy of the foundation.

‘I’m doing this as the spirit directs as a way of serving humanity and to make a positive impact in the lives of these less privileged, and the poor in society.

‘I started at my early stage in life to imbibe the spirit of helping the poor. Through my parents, I was under thirty years when I started contributing to the development of my community by building a multi-million naira theatre for the student nurses at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi. The building among others orchestrated the accreditation of the teaching hospital,’ Chief Onwugbenu said.

He noted that it was his humble way of uplifting the poor ones in society with the hope that the beneficiaries would in the near future grow and begin to contribute their quota to the development of society.

On his recent empowerment of twenty-one indigenes of Uruagu, Nnewi community with N1,000 000 each, he said he was happy that one of the leaders and prominent indigene of Nnewi, Dr Cletus Ibeto whom he said he always looked up to was there to witness the event.

He lauded Chief Ibeto’s business strategies which he described as marvellous and intriguing.

He said in his early days in business that he emulated Chief Ibeto, adding that it was then he saw in him a man with sharp business acumen and somebody one could rely on to succeed.

Chief Onwugbenu said the beneficiaries of the N1,000 000 empowerment for each of them should understand that the cream of billionaires in Nnewi today including himself; Dr Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Group who is today a multibillionaire and the first indigenous motor manufacturing company in Africa; Dr Chika Okafor, Chairman, Chicason Group; Dr Cletus Ibeto, Chairman, Ibeto Group; Dr Cosmas Maduka, Chairman, Coscharis Group, among others did not start with a million naira.

He said that some of them did not have up to N3,000 start-up capital “during our time.”

He told the beneficiaries of his N21 million empowerment to emulate those who are doing well in business as he emulated Chief Ibeto’s business strategies that pushed him into business stardom.

‘Modestly, I have been making immense contributions to the development of the community. Chief Ibeto personally confirmed our business exploits shuttling to and fro Lagos.

‘He has consequently advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the business capital and to be frugal in their respective business endeavours. He promised that if they make very good use of the capital, that he will empower more than fifty persons in December 2022,’ he added.

Chief Onwugbenu said he thanked God for making him what he is today. He gave that as a reason he has continued to give back to society. He declared that God has continued to bless him, saying that remained the reason he would never stop to help the poor.

He called on the government at all levels to also fashion out poverty alleviation programmes that would fight hunger, hardship, unemployment and despair in the land.

According to him, his gates were open between December 22 and 24, 2021 to receive more than 2,000 less privileged from all parts of the State.

He said he gave out without measure, to his ability, because he was deeply touched by the level of hardship in society. He said another 2,000 collected their Christmas package on December 31, 2021.

On behalf of the foundation beneficiaries, Engr Arazu Chigozie expressed gratitude to Chief Onwugbenu the founder of Louis Carter Foundation. He noted that the beneficiaries of free education under the foundation had seen the glorious dawn of a new era where education was made free totally for all.

He said they were endlessly appreciative of Chief Onwugbenu’s unquantifiable help to them and humanity generally.

Chigozie also expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the foundation, Lady JN Nwangwu for her tender care and all the other board members including Sir IG Nduka; Sir PA Ifediata; Rev Fr Charles Udeke; Mrs Patience Enemchukwu; Mrs Monica Chukwuemeka and Engr Offia Emmanuel.

In attendance were sixteen Reverend Fathers including Fr Chisom Ikechukwu who conducted a mass to start off the event and twenty Reverend Sisters.