From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State and a governorship aspirant in the recently concluded primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he would no longer go to court to challenge the outcome of the primary that produced Hon Biodun Oyebanji as the party’s candidate for the June 18 election. Bamidele said his decision was to ensure unity and progress of the party in the state.

The Senator said though he still harboured resentments against the primary, which he described as a sham, charade and flagrant abrasion of democracy ethos, he noted, however, that he wouldn’t defect from the APC despite the electoral perfidy that characterised the election. Bamidele, had shortly after the primary threatened to challenge the outcome through the courts.

He alleged that it was brazenly skewed and manipulated by Governor Abubakar Badaru-led APC committee to favour certain interest. Bamidele, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, said he changed his earlier position after critical stakeholders had intervened and appealed to him to sheathe his sword.

He maintained that he was ruffled by the alleged abysmal turn the shadow poll went and the betrayal of confidence therein, but said his action didn’t connote that he had abandoned the struggle to right the wrongs and make the party truly democratic.