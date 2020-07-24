Governorship candidate of African Democratic Party, (ADC), Mabel Oboh, yesterday, said she is not ready to collapse her political structure for any governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in the state.

She said this while fielding questions from Journalists in Benin City following the waves of political endorsement in the state.

Oboh said she is prepared to slug it out and test her popularity among the people of her state.

The ADC candidate stated that she has what it takes to emerge the governor of the state on September 19.

Oboh said she is aware of the challenges faced by the people and that she is poised to tackle them headlong.

She said part of the problems she is going to address when she takes over the mantle of leadership in the state are food insecurity, job creation with a view to taking the teeming youths off the streets.

Oboh also promised adequate representation for the women, stressing that the women form part of those with the higher votes and should be given their pride of place in the scheme of affairs in the state.

She reiterated that when the women are given their pride of place, the society becomes a better place for everyone because they are saddled with the responsibility of building the homes.