From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his commitment not to abandon any project started by his administration in order not to create problem for his successor.

He reaffirmed that he would continue to render quality service to the people of the state that deemed him worthy to be re-elected for a second tenure.

The governor stated this when the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communication Plc (AIT), Tony Akiotu, led a delegation to present a letter of nomination to him as the DAAR Man of the Year 2021 Award at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He noted that though it was his second tenure, he would not relent in delivering quality projects to the people of the state.

He said beginning from the first week of December, his administration would commence another round of commissioning and flagging off of projects across the state.

“We are not here to create problem for our successor. We are here to make things easier, even though we didn’t find it easy when we came. But, that does not mean we will do the same thing. Thank you for honouring us and remembering the little quota we have contributed towards the development of the state and Nigeria in general.”

Governor Wike urged the media not to politicise conferring award on political office holders and observed that sometimes when awards are conferred on people, even the givers of such awards find it difficult to justify them.

“We can challenge anybody of what we have done to the glory of God. It is there for the eyes to see. It is not for us to tell you. We want to thank and continue to impress on you, please when you give award to people, try to encourage them to work more.”

Governor Wike said the award was for the people of the state, and he dedicated it to the glory of God, who has been his bulwark.

Akiotu said the editorial board and DAAR Communication panel of assessors for the fourth DAAR award had unanimously voted to confer the award of Man of the Year 2021 on Governor Wike for his giant strides in infrastructure development of Rivers State and deepening of Nigeria’s democracy.

Akiotu acknowledged that it takes courage to lead and that Governor Wike has demonstrated tons of courage in striving to build a Nigeria where there is justice and equity for everyone.

