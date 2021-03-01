Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has fired back at Senator Smart Adeyemi for calling him a drunk.

Ikpeazu who was special guest of honour at the book launch titled “Made in Aba” by Senator Abaribe expressed the shock that Senator Adeyemi would make such false allegations against him in public.

“I don’t drink at all and I don’t begrudge those who drink, making me to wonder what prompted the allegation. Leadership demands decorum and high sense of responsibility; the very reason why those privileged to have the calling by virtue of occupying position of leadership must be cautious in what they say or do.

“In other places, even countries that have less problems, they discuss big issues of security, economy and infrastructure development.

“They don’t talk about what people do and what they do not do. For us leaders, it is a calling. If you are called to lead you are also called to be a mentor to young ones and what you say, how you carry yourself and the things you say and the times you say them speaks a lot about how serious you are as a person. And that would be the size of my response and I would end by borrowing what Chinua Achebe said in his book: ‘If a mad man picks your clothes while you are in the bathroom and takes off and you go after him naked, onlookers would know who is mad after all.”

Ikpeazu commended Abaribe for writing the book which according to him, is all about resilience and can do spirit of the Aba people in particular and Ndigbo in general.

“It is good that the Senate Minority Leader wrote the story of his life, his people and that of Nigeria as captured in the book because if you don’t write your story, other people will write it in a very distorted way,” he said.