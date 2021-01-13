From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared he will not dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and run to another party for fear of being hunted.

Governor Wike also reiterated his determination to complete all projects awarded by his administration before the expiration of his tenure.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of Rumuekini/Aluu Road, traversing Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas, performed by former secretary to the Federal Government, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday.

He said it was important his successor initiate his own projects and not be burdened by uncompleted projected that are inherited.

The governor said his administration had never discriminated against any section of the state because developmental projects were delivered to every local government area.

Wike said: “I have said those of you and your communities, who stood firm when somebody thought he was god; because you committed to following us, there is nothing that will be given to you that will be too much.

“Nobody that will succeed me will complete any of my projects because I will complete all my projects before I go. I won’t leave any project burden for my successor. When the new person comes, let him initiate his projects.

“Before now, All Progressives Congress (APC) said we are doing roads only in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local governments. Now, they cannot talk again. We have commissioned projects in Khana, Gokana and Eleme. The other day, we were in Akuku-Toru; yesterday, we were in Emohua. We are a government for every Rivers person and every local government.”

The governor said the PDP knows there are problems and it is solving them with completed projects and vows not to dump the party.

He said the APC government that promised to solve the problems of Nigeria before assumption of power has kept giving excuses to justify its failure.

“I have told anybody who cares to listen; w are not those who are afraid that people will come after them, so they want to run to another party. I am not running to anywhere.

“How can I run from success to problem. People should ordinarily go from problem to success not the other way round. Rivers State is an asset to PDP.

“We have told Nigerians that PDP is the only hope of this country. It is a party that will make promise and fulfil it. We are proud to roll out projects everyday and this is the second week of project commissioning,” he said.

Impressed by the quality of job delivered by ChrisJoe Nigeria Ltd., the indigenous firm that handled the Rumuekini/Aluu Road, Governor Wike also announced the award of contract of the Aluu/Omagwa road.

Wike said he took the decision so that critics would see how his administration has also empowered indigenous contracting firms that have justified the trust in their capacity to deliver.

“I must confess, this is one road I have never supervised. It is done by local contractor. I want to commend ChrisJoe Nigeria Ltd. You have made us happy. It is reassuring that we can have local contractors that will carry out quality job like this. It means our future is bright.

“I have told the Ministry of Works, because of what the local contractor has done, we must give him another job, it will be the Aluu to Omagwa road.

“I have satisfied my conscience that I have done what I said will be done for you. When I came to Aluu to campaign, I also told them that they will not be left out in the scheme of things,” Wike said.

Anyim said he was delighted to associate with Governor Wike because he has demonstrated through his projects that he is truly bonded with Rivers people and knows their needs.

He said it was the level of leadership that has enabled Wike to conceive projects that were tailored to meeting those needs, and eliminate the possibility of having wild elephant projects.

“Governor Wike, because you commission projects, it is certain no project will be abandoned. I am proud to identify with the progress that you have made.

“I am proud to belong to PDP family. It is the spirit of PDP that is at work in your government and that spirit of PDP will come to work in Nigeria.

“When I was invited for this commissioning, I did not really appreciate the magnitude of the work: the real import of the governance Governor Wike has brought to Rivers State.

“But, as we drove down here, the impression I have is that Port Harcourt has expanded. It is only the government of the people that can expand a city to the extent that Port Harcourt has expanded,” Anyim said.