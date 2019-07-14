Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has vowed to work hard and provides dividend of democracy to Plateau people so that his administration would not be tagged as a failed dovernment.

He solicited the support of the people morally and through constructive criticism in order to move the government and the state forward.

Lalong disclosed this yesterday at a reception organised for elected representatives from Shendam, Quan’pan and Mikang local government areas of Plateau State.

“On my part as the Executive Governor of Plateau State, I shall ensure that the dividends of democracy are felt in all nooks and crannies of Plateau State. I view my re-election as a challenge to work harder for the greater good of the people of Plateau State.

“To my fellow elected representatives, our election comes with a measure of expectation and responsibility. I urge us to work as one to uplift the living standard of our people. If at the end of our tenures, we are unable to bring smiles to our people, we will be considered to have failed.

“My appeal to the people of Plateau State is for them to correct our steps when you see that we are going off track. Our doors will be permanently open for those willing to offer us advice and even positive criticism.” The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari said Shendam Quan’pan and Mikang Federal Constituency was the only zone that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won election overwhelmingly in the state.

He said the 2019 election has attested to the fact that Plateau is an APC state that produced the Governor, two Senators, majority members of the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

Ari called on Plateau people to give adequate support to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong to succeed in providing the desire dividends of democracy to Nigerians.