Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has vowed not to gratify self with public resources.

Speaking at the second Annual Grand Durbar ceremony organised by the Ilorin Emirate Council, AbdulRazaq, who noted that prudent management of resources is necessary to drive growth, said the people’s resolve for a new dawn meant a need to eschew actions or inactions that had made development and growth difficult in the past.

He rallied the people behind his agenda for reforms and paradigm shift in governance, calling the 2019 election a referendum that saw people choosing development and prudence over waste and underdevelopment.

“We must embrace reforms which are often tough at the beginning. We must make tough choices in our decision to move our state forward,” the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said.

“I have made my personal decision along this line. I will not use public funds to enjoy or gratify myself at the expense of the people. Public resources will only be applied strictly to public projects and overheads approved and budgeted for. We will not entertain excesses of any sort. With people’s interest as the guiding principle, we will do things differently and purposefully to get more impactful results.”

AbdulRazaq reiterated his resolve to institutionalise the various cultural activities in the state to boost tourism and economic growth, including the Durbar which he called the heritage of Ilorin people and a testament to the bravery and valour of their forebears especially the royal lineage of Sheikh Alimi.

He commended the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Ilorin Emirate Council for the historical cultural event.

The Emir thanked all the guests for their attendance and gave a chieftaincy title of Danmazani of Ilorin to the Durbar Committee Chairman, Suleiman Yahaya Alapansanpa.