Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that despite testing positive for COVID-19, he will not hand over to his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

Akeredolu spoke through the State commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo at a media parley in Akure on Friday.

Governor Akeredolu had tested positive for COVID-19 and he has gone on self isolation.

Ojogo said it is a non issue that Governor Akeredolu should handover governance to Ajayi .

He also denied media reports that government activities are grounded as a result of the Governor’s COVID-19 status

Ojogo described the state Deputy Governor as the greatest threat to good governance in the state.

Recalled that the state Deputy Governor had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).