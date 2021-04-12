From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has promised not to impose any governorship candidate as an ‘anointed one’ from Uyo senatorial district on the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election.

He made the promise during the inauguration of the leadership of a political pressure group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), Uyo senatorial district chapter, in Uyo, yesterday.

“My goal is to work with like-minded associates in Uyo senatorial district and nominate a suitable candidate that would win the election. I have no particular person in mind, and I cannot repeat the mistake I made in 2015,’’ he said.

The minister’s reaction may not be unconnected with insinuations by a cross section of the APC that he has been shopping for candidate from Uyo district to present to the party as candidate.

Following these insinuations, some party members have argued the minister cannot be a leader of the party in the state as others alleged that, he was playing anti-party by going outside the APC family to shop for governorship candidate for the party in 2023.

However, at the inauguration of the group where the former governor is midwifing, he vowed that, he has no such plans, but as respectable party member within and outside the state, he was ready to follow due processes for the emergence of the party candidate in 2023.

Akwa Ibom since 1999 has respected zoning the governorship position to the three senatorial districts.

Such arrangements in 1999 resulted in Obong Victor Attah, from Uyo senatorial district becoming governor from 1999-2007, then was the turn of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, where Akpabio took his turn from 2007-2015; it went to Eket senatorial district, where the incumbent, Governor Udom Emmanuel would finish in 2023. Then it would return to Uyo senatorial district to produce another governor.