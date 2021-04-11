From; Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs , Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised not to impose any gubernatorial candidate as an ‘anointed one’ from Uyo Senatorial District on the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State during the 2023 general elections.

Akpabio made the promise during the inuaguration of the leadership of a political pressure group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), Uyo Senatorial District chapter, in Uyo yesterday.

He said; “My goal is to work with like-minded associates in Uyo Senatorial District (USD) and nominate a suitable candidate that would win the election. I have no particular person in mind, and I cannot repeat the mistake I made in 2015’’.

The minister’s reaction may not be unconnected with insinuations by a cross section of the APC in the state that he has been shopping for candidate from Uyo senatorial district to present to the party as its candidate for governorship position.

Following these insinuations, some party members have argued that minister cannot be a leader of the party in the state as others alledged that, he was playing anti-party by going outside the APC family to shop for governorship candidate for the party in 2023.

However, at the inauguration of the group where the former governor is midwifing, he vowed that, he has no such plans for the party, but as respectable party member within and outside the state, he was ready to follow due processes for the emergence of the party flag bearer in 2023.

It would be recalled that, Akwa Ibom since 1999 has respected zoning the governorship position to the three senatorial districts. Such arrangements in 1999 resulted in Obong Victor Attah, from Uyo senatorial district becoming governor from 1999-2007, then was the turn of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, where Senator Godswill Akpabio took his turn from 2007-2015; it went to Eket senatorial district, where the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel would finish in 2023. Then it would return to Uyo senatorial district will now produce another governor.

These arrangements have been judiciously followed since 1999 and this is followed by all the parties in the state.

By the zoning arrangement in the state, the next governor should come from Uyo Senatorial District (officially known as Akwa Ibom North East). Akpabio is from Akwa Ibom North West (or Ikot Ekpene senatorial District). In the last few months, the former governor has been busy creating a political pressure group known as Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum in the state, thus triggering impressions that the group is his special purpose vehicle through which his anointed candidate would emerge.

Dispelling the insinuations of his trying to impose candidate on the party, Senator Akpabio said, ‘’Akwa Ibom people of various political persuasions do agree that we need a dependable leadership in 2023. I will work with all of you to identify and support any candidate that will develop our state.

‘’Uyo Senatorial District is capable of bringing up good a good candidate that would be acceptable to the rest of the state. ADF will work with Uyo in this regard’’, he said.

Corroborating, a one-time military governor of Ogun and Rivers State, Sam Ewang rtd., confirmed that, he has had several heart-to-heart discussions with Akpabio on the 2023 politics and he is certain that the minister ‘’will not impose any candidate on Uyo’’.

Party faithful at the ceremony included, Sam Enwang, Dr. Maurice Ebong, Dr. Emaeyak Ukpong; Chief Etim Edem Akpaudo, Mrs Valerie Ebe, Mrs Geraldine Ita Etuk, Bishop Ekpe James among many others.