Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will not let them down in providing effective and result-oriented leadership that safeguards and ensures a better life for them, because he is conscious of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders.

The president said this after he attended the daily Tafsir (Quranic interpretations) marking the month of Ramadan at the State House Mosque, Abuja, yesterday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that the reality of his office weighs heavily on his mind at all times, and he would keep working to deliver an improved life to Nigerians.

The president said he knows what to do, and will not fail Nigerians.

“The expectations of Nigerians will be met. I will not let them down. I will continue to do my best,” he said.

Buhari reiterated his earlier message that discipline should be the watchword of every citizen and advised citizens to seize the fasting period to reflect and be more constructive in purpose by promoting harmony.