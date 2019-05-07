Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will not let Nigerians down in providing effective and result-oriented leadership that safeguards and ensures a better life for citizens, because he is conscious of the weight of responsibility on his shoulders.

He was speaking after attending the daily Tafsir (Quranic interpretations) marking the month of Ramadhan fast at the State House Mosque, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying that the reality of his office weighs heavily on his mind at all times, and he will keep working to deliver an improved life to Nigerians.

The President said he knows what to do, and will not fail Nigerians.

Buhari expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for the opportunity to serve a second term in office. He said their expectations for giving him the mandate will be met.

“The expectations of Nigerians will be met. I will not let them down. I will continue to do my best,” he said.

Buhari reiterated his earlier message on the occasion of Ramadhan to Nigerians that discipline should be the watchword of every citizen. He advised citizens to use the fasting period to reflect and be more constructive in purpose by promoting harmony.

He said the fasting period also provides a good opportunity for charity.

In his remarks, Chief Imam of the Mosque, Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman gave thanks to Almighty Allah for allowing the general election to take place peacefully throughout the country.

He called for repentance and prayers to avert the current security challenges confronting the nation.

He said the security incidents are a test from God.