From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Atiku Abubakar, PDP flag bearer, has said as president he would make full disclosure of his health status.

The former vice president, who spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe, told Daily Sun that unlike some persons, who were not open to Nigerians, he would make a full disclosure of his heath status, if elected.

He noted that what the country needs in 2023 is a president who is healthy and fit, with the requisite capacity to tackle the myriad of challenges confronting the country, and not a “kindergarten” president.

“As president, Atiku Abubakar, will have a full disclosure of the state of his health. Nigerians will know, unlike persons that are not upfront with Nigerians.

“To be able to preside over the state of affairs and confront the humongous challenges ahead of us, you must be a person that is fit, that is healthy. That is what Nigeria needs. A healthy and a fit president. Someone that has experience and the capacity to be able to handle the challenges that are confronting us. It is not an opportunity for kindergarten leaders.”

Also responding, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation dismissed the promise of the APC candidate to give 100 percent of his time to governance.

A statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC, by his antecedents, has proven that he would not available for governance, as he was always spending ample time outside the country for undisclosed reasons.

Consequently, the campaign organisation charged the people of Kano and Nigerians at large, to ignore the promise of the APC presidential candidate to be available in the country 100 percent, noting that the ruling party allegedly has a record of not fulfilling its promises.

“The people of Kano have not forgotten all the fake promises made to Nigerians by the APC, where Asiwaju is National Leader, including bringing the naira to the same value with the US dollar, building one refinery each for the first four years of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s administration; giving loans to undergraduate students and paying N5000 to aged men and women.