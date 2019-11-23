A few weeks ago, talented comedian cum actor, Funnybone lost his mother, who he described as his pillar of support.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the rib-cracker, who is still in mourning mood, recalled how he received the sad news and why he wants to marry a woman like his late mum.

“I was away and had planned on my return to go and see her on a Thursday morning, but sadly she died that day. I have been trying to console myself with the fact that she is somewhere better and resting. She lived a good life.

“For me, pain is gone. I don’t know what pain looks like again. My mother was not sick. She was healthy. So, it hurts me so bad. Her burial is in January. After that, I would take a trip to rest. Mum was my inspiration and motivation. Now that she’s gone, I know she’ll be happy seeing me lay back. So, I want to keep making her proud,” he stated.

On marriage and his choice of a wife, the Anambra State-born entertainer said: “I wish to marry a woman like my mother, but if I compare my mother with the women I see around now, I won’t marry. You can’t find her breed again. I had a picture of what she wanted for me and I would work with that. She wants unity; someone that would solidify the love my siblings and I share.”