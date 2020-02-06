Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said he will not quit politics despite his defeat in the January 25 rerun poll in Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano State.

Jibrin, who stated this in an interview with reporters on Thursday, in Abuja, however, said he has left his political future in hands of God.

The former lawmaker noted that despite his loss at the rerun poll, he would continue to participate in the activities of the National Assembly.

According to him, “the future looks very bright. And one has had a very interesting career in the House in the last 10 years.

“In these years, I have been a lawmaker holding two very sensitive positions in the House; chairing the Finance and Appropriations committees simultaneously; spending 10 years without being accused of stealing money that belongs to the National Assembly without being associated to corruption and without being accused of being incompetent or lacking capacity then I think I have to thank God Almighty.”

Jibrin, who played a key role in the emergence of Femi Gbajabiamila as speaker of the ninth House, said he is not looking forward to any form of compensation for support for the speaker.

“I am not looking out for compensation but again I am not tired to serve the country in any capacity either in my private capacity or again to call upon to provide services to the government,” he said.