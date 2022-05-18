National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has vowed not to retire from partisan politics until he becomes president.

I will bring the experience of my leadership in Lagos State as governor to bear on my leadership style in Nigeria,” he said during his campaign visit to Benue State, yesterday.

Tinubu, who insisted he is the best man for the job said if he emerges as candidate, he would win the election no matter whoever emerges as the candidate of the PDP. He assured that if and when elected as president, he would run a transparent and open government.

“Nigeria is rich. What we need is to redirect our resources and channel them in the right direction,” he said.