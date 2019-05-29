Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has promised not to run a government of “cronies and family,” but ensure equitable allocation of resources across the state.

Abiodun also noted that his administration will not hesitate to review suspected misuse of the commonwealth and hold accountable any individual or organisation found culpable.

He made this known on Wednesday in his address shortly after he was sworn-in as the fifth democratically-elected governor of the state.

The governor, accompanied by his wife, Bamidele, and children, was administered with the oaths of office and allegiance by the Chief Judge of the state, Mosunmola Dipeolu, at the swearing-in ceremony, held at the MKO Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by two former governors of the state, Gbenga Daniel and Segun Osoba; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Suraj Ishola Adekunbi, top civil servants, traditional rulers, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and other dignitaries.

Abiodun, who noted that his path to the governorship was rough and bumpy, declared that the government under his watch would be people-centred.

He, however, reiterated that all the on-going projects embarked upon by his predecessor would be completed by his administration, based on their benefits to the people, priorities and available funds.

“I can assure all and sundry that the government under my watch will be people-centred. The government will be our government, not their government. I have experienced ups and downs of life like any of you. I can relate to your challenges.

“I can identify with your dreams. You want a government that works for you, and not for cronies and families. Let me pledge once again, that I, Adedapo Abiodun, will

keep faith with the people. I will lead with integrity and sincerity.

“My Administration will be fair, just, equitable and inclusive.

“Let me reiterate for the umpteen time, that all on-going projects in the state will be completed by my administration, based on the benefits to the people, priorities and available funds, “he stated.

The governor added that his administration would ensure public service reform, empowerment of local governments, transparency and public service management, security and welfare of the citizens, employment, physical infrastructure, qualitative education and healthcare, agriculture and food security, industry, trade and investment, tourism and development.

He further disclosed that a portal would be opened in the next few weeks to register unemployed youths in the state, while Ogun State Enterprise Agency would be soon be established to promote self employment.

Abiodun, however, called for the support of Ogun people in building the future of the state in the next four years.

“The task of building our future is a collective task. It is beyond what I alone can shoulder or the team that will work with me in government. Rather, it is a duty that we owe each other,” Abiodun submitted.