LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara state governor,AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday told the people of the state, in clear terms that he would not share money to them as was the practice in the past.

Instead, the governor said his administration would spread development to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Addressing the media on the first year anniversary of his administration ,AbdulRazaq noted that it was the past administration’s penchant for sharing money that put them into trouble and their consequent failure in the last year’s general elections.

As parts of measures to ensure the spread of development to every parts of the state, AbdulRazaq said that his administration would soon roll out new state master plans in economy, energy and agricultural sectors.

AbdulRazaq assured the workers in the state of his commitment to implementing the N30,000 minimum wage, adding that ” my concern, however, is how the local governments would be able to implement the new wage for their workers. “.

He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for granting the state legislature and judiciary autonomy, saying that the development would relieve states of huge burden.

On his achievements in the past one year,AbdulRahman said 35 roads across the state were under reconstruction while five water works had been rehabilitated and are now supplying residents with water.

He added that his administration has also restored the lost glory of the education sector through payment of necessary counter funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) saying ” we have paid N8 billion counter funds and with this we will be able to access N16 billion from UBEC”.

He also disclosed that arrangements were on top gear to revamp the three state- owned media outfits- The Herald, Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation ( Radio Kwara) and Kwara State Television Service (KWTV).

The governor also hinted about the

plan for downward review of the 2020 budget from N 160 billion to N120 billion, due to plummeting prices of crude oil in the global market which has led to shortfall in the federation allocations to states.

AbdulRazaq who thanked the people of the state for their support thus far, assured them that his administration would not renege on its promise to make Kwara work again and leave it better that it met it.