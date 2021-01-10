By Damilola Fatunmise & Chinwendu Obienyi

Actress, model, OAP, Red Carpet host and entrepreneur, Adeola Olajuyin, is known for her roles in the popular TV series, Borokini, and movies like Olewu and Broken Place.

In this chat, the Ekiti State graduate of Social Studies Education speaks on how she became an actress and also aired her views on the issue of sex-for-role in the movie industry.

How did you come into acting?

Before acting I had been in the entertainment industry as an OAP, so I would say that acting is an inborn thing for me because it is what comes to me naturally and I have a strong passion for it.

What has been your challenges as an actor?

Just like other sectors, the entertainment industry has its own challenges. However, as an actress, I had to deal with shooting movies in the night only to wake up early to continue, but with time, I adjusted to the routine. Thankfully, the industry is growing and as things get better, we will continue to receive more value for our talent, time and effort.

What was your first movie role and how many movies have you acted in till date?

My first movie role was in 2012 where I played the role of a secretary and I won’t really say that it was challenging because it was just two scenes and there was no dialogue. However, I have gone on to feature in about 12 movies and several skits, but the most challenging for me was Borokini and it was challenging because we shot the series for about nine months. Like I said earlier, we didn’t finish shooting until very late in the night and we had to wake up as early as possible to continue. I had to adjust to the role I played, but in the end I enjoyed it.

Tell us about the character you played in Borokini?

I played Lolade, a strong character and a lover girl. Her woes begin when she falls in love with another character named Junior who unknown to her is her biological brother. I would not want to expose all what the current season is all about, but the story line is mind-blowing and the Season 1 is on YouTube already so people can watch and understand better while the Season two will be out this year.

How tough was it for you especially with the COVID-19 pandemic?

It wasn’t easy at all because before COVID-19 we were on set filming the Season 2 of Borokini and then the lockdown started. We had a choice, but to stop shooting. We couldn’t do anything other than to stay safe. There was no outing, no work, nothing and it was quite boring, but then it was in our interest to stay home. The virus is real and we are still staying safe.

Nollywood is evolving rapidly and now a global force. What factors do you think is responsible for this?

Firstly, Nigerians are heavy consumers of indegenous content. Secondly, the hard work of stakeholders has generated a huge ‘viewership’ over the years and this is paying off significantly. Platforms such as IrokoTV and Netflix have also helped to increase the surge internationally and this is where the Federal Government must do more in terms of embracing and seeing the sector as a channel to sourcing revenue and increasing its forex opportunities across Africa and in the Diaspora. With the level of influence the industry has both home and abroad, policy-makers should begin to deliberately promote nationalistic narratives that will bind and change the perception of the country in our movies.

There is this talk that one has to be a prostitute to make it in the industry. Is that true?

This is so untrue and I frown at such statements because they are nothing but lies! To be a successful actor or actress goes beyond sleeping with every Tom, Dick and Harry. You need to be on top of your game and know your onions. You might sleep with the big names in the industry and still not make it so what is the point? That statement is absolutely false and as for me, I would never sleep with movie directors for an acting role no matter what is at stake. I am an ambitious person and a go-getter because I believe nothing is impossible. If I can think it, I can achieve it through hard work and God’s grace.