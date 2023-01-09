From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has vowed to continue to fight and give everything for the survival of the country.

The governor, who insisted Nigeria must survive, harped on need to rotate the presidency for equality and fairness.

Akeredolu spoke, yesterday, during a service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 headquarters, Akure, the state capital.

The governor appreciated all the security agencies in the state, including the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, and the Nigerian Legion for their commitment and resilience in protecting the state and serving the nation.

He solicited ceaseless prayers for the peace and security of the country and Ondo State in particular, especially as the forthcoming general election draws nearer.

Akeredolu equally charged everyone to conduct themselves in a peaceful and patriotic manner during the electioneering.

The governor, who took the First Lesson from the Book of 2 Samuel 1:17-27, disclosed the celebration is marked annually to rekindle interest in the affairs of the families, dependants and relations of Nigerians who lost their lives in wars and peacekeeping operations across the globe.

“I am equally mindful of the fact that several security challenges have claimed lives of many of our great officers and soldiers.”

Indeed, the selfless services of our men in this noble profession, to ensuring national cohesion and global peace, cannot be quantified.

“The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration is, therefore, to honour our departed war heroes and veterans and appreciate those still alive particularly those that had suffered various deprivations in the cause of their duties and operations.

“I wish to reiterate that the annual celebration will not be complete without creating avenue for us to thank God for how far he had led us as a nation and as a state. This solemn service is equally an opportunity to commit the dependants of the departed heroes and those among them that are still alive, into God’s hands.

“Aside this, the occasion provides an avenue for us to pray for God’s protection upon those that are currently in active service for successes in whatever peacekeeping operations they might be called upon to participate in.

“As much as our prayers are needed, there is the constant need for our generous supports both in cash and kind for the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes, the veterans: those who are still alive and those physically challenged,” he said.