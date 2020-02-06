George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma has threatened to deal with trouble makers who have been sponsoring protests designed not only to undermine but to destabilise the activities of his government as well as the peace of the state

Governor Uzodinma who gave the warning at the Government House while addressing members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers and Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), who organised a solidarity rally for him.

He warned that his administration will no longer fold its arms and watch any group under any guise trample upon the peace of the state.

“Government will do all within the ambits of the law to maintain peace and order; those who are engaging in these incessant protests must stop forthwith. I took an oath to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens, I will not fail to deal with any group causing a breach of the peace in the state,” the governor said.

However, he reassured Imo citizens that his administration is for peace and service, ready to provide equal opportunities for the overall development of the state and its citizens regardless of cadre and status stressing that no group will be marginalised.

To the persons living with disabilities, Governor Uzodinma assured:

“There will be no marginalisation against you. Whatever anybody can do I’m sure you can do it; you’ll be given equal opportunities; so I implore you to go on and be happy because this is your government.”

Pledging unalloyed support and loyalty to Governor Uzodinma, the NURTW members enjoined Imolites to shun all forms of deceitful incitement by unscrupulous politicians intended to lure them into offering themselves as willing tools to cause a breach of the peace.

Comrade Izuchukwu Okebaram appreciated Governor Uzodinma’s prompt intervention in resolving the crisis in the union which he ascribed to “the unconstitutional and illegal removal of a validly-elected state executive by the last administration.”

Speaking for the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, the State Chairman, Hon. Bright Ikechukwu Uzoma expressed support to Governor Uzodinma and called on detractors to sheath their swords and join the moving vehicle that is taking Imo to its dream destination. He pleaded with the governor to address the issue of marginalisation being faced by persons living with disabilities in the state.