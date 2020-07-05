From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

The new Commissioner of Police posted to Ebonyi Command, Mr. Philip Maku, yesterday warned all officers within the command to comport themselves and approach their duties with responsibility and professionalism, warning that the command under his watch will not tolerate any act of brutality and assault on residents of the state.

He noted that all police officers within the jurisdiction of the command must take their works seriously and shun any act of indiscipline or any action capable of damaging the corporate image of the command or the police in general.

CP Maku therefore urged Ebonyi residents not to hesitate to report any police officer who assaults or brutalizes anyone in the course of his/her duties to his office for prompt and appropriate disciplinary action.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki at the weekend ,Mr. Maku noted that to successfully fight crimes and all forms of criminality in the state,the resident of the state and the police must work in synergy and understanding.

He warned criminals and those that indulging in criminal activities to repent or leave the state, vowing that he will make the state uncomfortable for them.

Mr. Maku further announced that his command has put in place all the necessary strategies needed to flush out criminal elements from their hideouts, stressing that his men were battle ready for the task.

He maintained that there will not be any room for criminals operate in the state, adding that anyone caught in crime must face the law.

On community policing programme, CP Maku said that his command will ensure the full implementation of the programme,maintaining that the scheme will enable communities to be fully in charge of policing their communities and localities thereby assisting the command in combating crimes in the state.

On the recent inter communal crisis between Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South local government area and the people of Biase in Biase local government area of Cross River State, Maku disclosed that the five missing persons from Ekoli Edda have not been found, assuring that the command was making every effort rescue them alive and bring them back to their people.

“We are on top of the matter and hopeful the missing persons will be rescued . We are also relying on those in the Cross River axis for any useful information, but we have not see any of their bodies . So we believe they are still alive” he noted.

“National boundary Commission should come and do proper demarcation of the disputed area and other disputed areas throughout all the boundary areas across the state” Maku said.