Joe Effiong, Uyo

Always Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel has vowed not to dip his hands into government purse to fund the funeral of his deceased father, the Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

Governor Emmanuel who made.the vow during a condolence visit by Eket senatorial district leaders, led by the former Minister for Land and Housing, Chief Nduese Essien, said his family was privately funding the entire programme of his late father’s obsequies schedule to hold on Saturday February 15.

Reacting to a donation of N25million and some other items from the Eket leaders, the governor said he was happy that the senatorial district leaders and others have shown such great support to his family at such a time

“The accountant general of the state is there, ask him, I have not requested for a penny from the state for this event and I have vowed not to do so.

“My father was a teacher and salaries of teachers were quite small as at then, but he worked hard to ensure that all his children had the best foundation in life and attained the highest level in education,” he explained.

That, according to him, was the reason the family had decided to task itself and and also rely on the support from friends.

“If he could do so much for us with so little, then we owe ourselves the responsibility of sacrificing to celebrate his life and the values he deposited in us.”

While commending the senatorial district leaders on their support, Mr Emmanuel maintained that, “when a group is so well organised, it is because of leadership, and I commend the leadership of this forum for what it has achieved in the district.

“If you look at the quality of membership, then you will know that these are all real leaders in every sense of it.”

Speaking, the leader of the senatorial district, Chief Nduese Essien, said they first received with shock the demise of the governor’s father, but they had come to describe it as a celebration of life.

Chief Essien spoke in glowing terms of the late Elder Gabriel Nkanang, whom he admitted sacrificed to raised children that had been very outstanding in their various professions.

He commended Governor Emmanuel for being an outstanding leader who has brought impactful developments to the state.

“We brought 120 tubers of yam, 12 cows, 12 goats, various assorted drinks among others and we hope that these would be accepted as a token of our support to the family in the ceremony.”

Also speaking, Elder Gabriel Nkanang, elder brother of the governor said that the governor was able to record the successes in the state due to the strong home backing of his people, saying without support from home, it would have been a lot more difficult to convince others.

He said the family was pleased that the governor got such an overwhelming support during the last election from the entire people of the state, and expressed the belief that more will be gained during the current second term of the administration.

In the delegation were deputy speaker, Felicia Bassey, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Senator Helen Esuene, Senator Etang Umoyo, Elder Ben Udobia who is also the chairman of the Contact and Mobilization Committee of the burial planning committee, local government chairmen and commissioners from the district, political leaders from each area among others.