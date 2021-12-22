Super Eagles new coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said the players are responsible and professional and as such he will not treat them “as kids” amid media reports that the NFF plan to re-introduce a code of conduct for the team to curb indiscipline.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has said discipline had broken down in the Super Eagles and so coach Gernot Rohr was sent packing.

Sex parties by some of the Super Eagles stars in training camp were staged before the recent World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde in Lagos, even though officials have since denied these reports.

A section of the media has now reported that the NFF are mulling the idea of bringing back a code of conduct, which was previously used to enforce discipline in the national team.

However, Eguavoen himself, a former international, has maintained that may not be necessary.

He told Nigeria Info FM: “A code of conduct? But the players are not kids; they are professionals and not U17 boys.

“They head their homes and are responsible for their conduct and actions. If you falter (discipline wise), you are out of the team. But I don’t think this code of conduct is necessary.”

Eguavoen has revealed that he has spoken to Victor Osimhen, but he did not speak to the Napoli striker about the upcoming AFCON, as he was more concerned about the player’s health.

Eguavoen said he spoke to Osimhen at the weekend, but it was not to do with the striker’s availability for the AFCON.